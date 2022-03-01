Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Program bridges the gap between law enforcement & disability community

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Down Syndrome Association of Memphis recently held a safety event to provide training that bridges the gap between law enforcement and the disability community, with particular focus on autism, Down syndrome, and related intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The BE SAFE program was founded by Emily Iland. As a mother of a son with autism spectrum disorder, she noticed lack of education and teaching tools to help people with autism or other learning differences to interact safely with encounters with law enforcement.

Iland and Martine Hobson, Executive Director of the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the success of the program and why the impact is two-fold.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police confirm the arrest of 22-year-old Demarcus Humphrey was in connection to the...
MPD arrest confirmed to be in connection to missing show dog
Brian Beck
Former Shelby County deputy cuts plea deal in rape case
Bryan Hervey (Source: Family)
Suspect pleads guilty to killing man active in Cordova neighborhood watch
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
First Horizon Bank - Memphis
Memphis-based First Horizon to be acquired by TD Bank Group in $13.4B bid

Latest News

Voting machine
Shelby Co. Election Commission requests $400K to alert voters of precinct changes
Action News 5 reviewed the most recent state inspection records of every Family Dollar store...
Inspection records show rodent problems at Memphis Family Dollar stores
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris holds a panel to raise awareness about the Ukraine crisis.
Shelby County residents with ties to Ukraine closely monitor invasion from afar
Police are investigating a deadly shooting on North Watkins.
Woman shot dead on North Watkins
As COVID-19 restrictions ease, infectious disease specialists encouraged by pandemic’s current trajectory