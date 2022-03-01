Police: Man fatally shot in Frayser, woman detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting in Frayser Tuesday morning that left a man dead.

According to preliminary information, a man was shot on Woodcliff around 5:40 a.m. and was pronounced deceased after being rushed to the hospital.

Police say the woman that was detained is known to the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation. Tips on the case can be reported to CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.