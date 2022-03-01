Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Ole Miss drops mask mandate

University of Mississippi
University of Mississippi(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The University of Mississippi announced Monday they will be dropping their mask mandate.

Effective March 2, face coverings will be optional in all other indoor spaces, including classrooms, laboratories, studios, residence halls, libraries, dining facilities, the Student Union, Campus Recreation facilities, retail spaces, offices, conference rooms or extracurricular activities held in indoor on-campus spaces.

Face coverings will be only required on transportation networks and in healthcare settings such as University Health Services and University Counseling Center, regardless of vaccination status.

According the the Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday, new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have fallen dramatically across Mississippi but will continue to monitor communities for COVID-19 activity.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police confirm the arrest of 22-year-old Demarcus Humphrey was in connection to the...
MPD arrest confirmed to be in connection to missing show dog
Brian Beck
Former Shelby County deputy cuts plea deal in rape case
Bryan Hervey (Source: Family)
Suspect pleads guilty to killing man active in Cordova neighborhood watch
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
First Horizon Bank - Memphis
Memphis-based First Horizon to be acquired by TD Bank Group in $13.4B bid

Latest News

Controversy over Election Commission request for funds
Controversy over Election Commission request for funds
Voting machine
Shelby Co. Election Commission requests $400K to alert voters of precinct changes
Action News 5 reviewed the most recent state inspection records of every Family Dollar store...
Inspection records show rodent problems at Memphis Family Dollar stores
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris holds a panel to raise awareness about the Ukraine crisis.
Shelby County residents with ties to Ukraine closely monitor invasion from afar
Police are investigating a deadly shooting on North Watkins.
Woman shot dead on North Watkins