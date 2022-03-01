Advertise with Us
I-55 reopens after multi-vehicle crash

A 6-vehicle crash Tuesday morning shut down Interstate 55.(IDriveArkansas.com)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Interstate 55 heading into Memphis was shut down Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 10:30 a.m., about 1.5 miles southeast of West Memphis.

The six-vehicle crash shut down all southbound lanes of traffic, according to the IDriveArkansas website.

Police rerouted traffic onto Interstate 40.

No word on injuries.

ARDOT said the crash was cleared and the interstate reopened just before noon.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

