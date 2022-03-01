Advertise with Us
More sunshine today, warming trend this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:31 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s clear and cold this morning, but temperatures will quickly climb today. With sunshine and a southwest wind, high temperatures will reach 70 degrees. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 40s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 70 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: The warm-up will continue tomorrow with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be warm and sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Clouds will gradually build in on Friday, but high temperatures will still make it to the lower to mid 70s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain above average over the weekend with highs in the lower 70s. A few scattered showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. However, the best chance for storms will be on Sunday night into Monday as a cold front pushes through the area. High temperatures will dip back into the 50s at the start of next week.

