Memphis Shelby County Schools board member suffers stroke

(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Shelby County Schools board member suffered a stroke over the weekend and is currently in the hospital, according to her family.

Stephanie Love’s family shared a message with Action News 5 saying she is undergoing a range of testing and treatment. They ask that the community keeps Love and their family uplifted during this time and give them privacy.

More information about Love’s medical condition will be provided by a family spokesperson in the coming days.

Further information about Board Member Stephanie Love’s medical condition will be provided from the Family Spokesperson, Tania Combs-Starks, as it becomes available.

Anyone who is interested in providing direct assistance can do so by donating to the Stephanie Love Critical Care Support Fund.

