Memphis rapper Snootie Wild shot, killed in Houston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Snootie Wild was shot and killed in Houston Friday, according to law enforcement. He was 36.

Houston Police Department says Snootie Wild, formally known as LePreston Porter, was found in a ditch in Southside Houston suffering gunshot wounds to his head and neck.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he died.

HPD says during the investigation, a woman told police her vehicle was stuck in a ditch at the location of the shooting on Alice Street and several unknown people attempted to help her.

She alleges the rapper walked up pointing a gun at her. She told police she heard gunshots as she fled the scene on foot but was not aware he was shot.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Snootie Wild is most known for his hit song “Yayo” featuring fellow Memphis rapper Yo Gotti on his EP “Go Mode.”

