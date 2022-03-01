Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis rapper Snootie Wild shot, killed in Houston

Rappers Bobby Grant and Snootie Wild poses for a picture at the "REVOLT Block Party presented...
Rappers Bobby Grant and Snootie Wild poses for a picture at the "REVOLT Block Party presented by Toyota #MakeYourMark" during SXSW Music on Friday, Mar. 20, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Donald Traill/ Invision for Toyota/AP Images)(Donald Traill | Donald Traill/Invision/AP)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Snootie Wild was shot and killed in Houston Friday, according to law enforcement. He was 36.

Houston Police Department says Snootie Wild, formally known as LePreston Porter, was found in a ditch in Southside Houston suffering gunshot wounds to his head and neck.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he died.

HPD says during the investigation, a woman told police her vehicle was stuck in a ditch at the location of the shooting on Alice Street and several unknown people attempted to help her.

She alleges the rapper walked up pointing a gun at her. She told police she heard gunshots as she fled the scene on foot but was not aware he was shot.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Snootie Wild is most known for his hit song “Yayo” featuring fellow Memphis rapper Yo Gotti on his EP “Go Mode.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police confirm the arrest of 22-year-old Demarcus Humphrey was in connection to the...
MPD arrest confirmed to be in connection to missing show dog
Brian Beck
Former Shelby County deputy cuts plea deal in rape case
Bryan Hervey (Source: Family)
Suspect pleads guilty to killing man active in Cordova neighborhood watch
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
First Horizon Bank - Memphis
Memphis-based First Horizon to be acquired by TD Bank Group in $13.4B bid

Latest News

Voting machine
Shelby Co. Election Commission requests $400K to alert voters of precinct changes
Action News 5 reviewed the most recent state inspection records of every Family Dollar store...
Inspection records show rodent problems at Memphis Family Dollar stores
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris holds a panel to raise awareness about the Ukraine crisis.
Shelby County residents with ties to Ukraine closely monitor invasion from afar
Police are investigating a deadly shooting on North Watkins.
Woman shot dead on North Watkins
As COVID-19 restrictions ease, infectious disease specialists encouraged by pandemic’s current trajectory