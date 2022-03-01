Mardi Gras specials & celebrations in the Bluff City
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is Fat Tuesday, and Mardi Gras celebrations are underway.
And if you love a good king cake, you are in luck.
Holly Whitfield with the I love Memphis Blog joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk where you can find one in the Mid-South, along with local Mardi Gras specials and celebrations.
