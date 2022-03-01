Inspection records show rodent problems at Memphis Family Dollar stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family Dollar says it has no timetable for when all of its stores will reopen.

The company says its stores continue to gradually reopen.

But the company is facing more scrutiny from faith and community leaders in Memphis about the cleanliness of Family Dollar’s stores.

State inspection records reviewed by Action News 5 appear to support their concerns, showing rodent problems at a handful of Family Dollar stores.

“We need to have them clean up or clean out,” said Leonard Dawson, a Memphis pastor.

Dawson was among a group of Memphis pastors and other faith and community leaders who gathered Tuesday to bring attention to what they call an ongoing problem at Family Dollar.

They say this is one that started before rats were discovered at the company’s West Memphis distribution center, which led to Family Dollar closing more than 400 stores amid a voluntary recall of products.

They say many Family Dollar stores in Memphis where customers shop aren’t up to par when it comes to cleanliness.

“The floors need to be cleaned, the stores need to be cleaned, the dumpsters behind the stores need, so we’re asking them to take a collaborative effort to clean up, to clean up their act,” said Rev. Ricky L. Dugger, President, Memphis Baptist Ministerial Association.

Action News 5 reviewed the most recent state inspection records of every Family Dollar store located in Memphis. Most of the inspections were conducted within the last year.

While there were no major issues at most stores, inspectors with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture said they found rodent droppings on food packages and shelves at a handful of stores.

At one store, which inspectors noted had repeated violations, inspectors said they found “rodent urine and droppings on pasta and cereal.”

Kayleigh Campbell, the director of investor relations at Dollar Tree, Inc., which owns Family Dollar, said, “We take situations like this very seriously and are committed to providing safe and quality products to our customers. We have been fully cooperating with all regulatory agencies in the resolution of this matter and are in the process of remediating the issue.”

But Memphis pastors and community leaders have their doubts about Family Dollar’s commitment to keeping its stores clean.

Patricia Rogers, who has called attention to trash pileups outside Family Dollar, says government agencies and the courts need to hold Family Dollar accountable.

“We cannot just sit back and let this billion-dollar corporation just wreak havoc on our community,” said Rogers.

The pastors say they’re waiting to hear back directly from Family Dollar about their concerns.

“They need to step up and clean up not just initially, but they need to have a mind to stay cleaned up,” said Dawson. “And if they don’t clean up and stay cleaned up, we need to stay away from them.”

