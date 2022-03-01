Food Network Star talks about new culinary variety show heading to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You may know him from shows like “Good Eats” Or “Iron Chef”. Alton Brown is hitting the road with a new culinary variety show.

The audience can expect more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff.

Food scientist and entertainer Alton Brown himself joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about his upcoming show at the Orpheum called, Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats.

The show is set for March 16 at 7:30. Click here to purchase tickets.

Watch the full interview in the video player above to find which food spot he cannot pass up when he comes to Memphis.

