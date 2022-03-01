Families who lost children to gun violence want answers from police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Families who lost children to gun violence came together Monday in Orange Mound to talk about solutions and answers they could get from police. But their questions went unanswered.

Many families went into the meeting expecting to hear from the Memphis Police detectives handling their loved ones’ cases.

MPD officials were not able to make it but families did talk about what they could do to get the department’s attention and hopefully find closure.

“I just want justice for my son because when they took him, they took me,” said one parent.

“We’re expecting some good encouragement and answers,” said parent Carlos Whitten. “We want to know a lot tonight.”

One organizer said majors and detectives from Memphis Police’s homicide unit along with Chief CJ Davis would be there, but canceled Friday.

“They called me last minute and said the police chief wants to only meet with a small group of us. That don’t make sense,” said organizer and mother of Braylon Murray Sharika Carpenter.

This left families trying to make sense of what they could do to get help.

Valencia Whitten’s son Carlos was killed in June 2020. She said detectives on her son’s case aren’t picking up the phone.

“We haven’t heard anything in a couple months,” said Whitten. “They keep throwing us off, telling us they’re going to get in contact with us. No one is reaching out to us.”

Vernice Walton’s nephew Jacoby was killed just a few weeks ago. His family and Crime Stoppers are offering a $4,500 reward for information on his killer.

“It’s strength in numbers and the more people that come out and demand justice and help for our loved ones, I think more will be done because we’re not getting the help that we need,” said Walton. “We’re not getting the answers that we need.”

Even though they didn’t get a chance to speak with police, Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner offered some guidance.

“This is good for organizing but what probably needs to happen and next step,” said Commissioner Turner. “We need all of y’all. I mean all of y’all. Every last one of y’all as many people that are in here now needs to come down to city council.”

If you have any information on the cases mentioned in this story, you can call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

