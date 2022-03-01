Advertise with Us
Potential compromise could create voting options in Shelby County

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Election Commission Chairman Brent Taylor announced the framework for a compromise with the commission regarding a battle over voting methods.

Right now, the county relies on voting machines and was denied money to purchase new ones by the County Commission.

Several commissioners want to use hand-mark paper ballots instead.

Taylor says he and County Commission Chairman Willie Brooks have worked out a potential compromise putting the choice in the hands of voters.

“When a voter arrives at their voting location they will be asked if they prefer to vote on paper or ballot marking device and let the voter make that decision,” said Taylor.

Taylor says he hopes for a resolution to the deadlock with the County Commission by March 21 which he says would give the Election Commission enough time to receive new voting equipment and get trained on it.

There is a decision pending in appellate court over the County Commission’s refusal to pay for new voting machines.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

