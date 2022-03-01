Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

City Watch issued for endangered man reported missing for 2 weeks

Have you seen this man?
City Watch: Burnie Neal
City Watch: Burnie Neal(WMC/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the search for a 26-year-old man who went missing two weeks ago.

Investigators say Burnie Neal III was last seen leaving his residence on Shelby Drive around 2 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Neal requires medication and doesn’t have a cell phone in his possession.

He is 5′8, 177 pounds, and was last seen wearing black jeans with red tennis shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Memphis police at 901-545-2677 or missing persons at 901-636-4479.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police confirm the arrest of 22-year-old Demarcus Humphrey was in connection to the...
MPD arrest confirmed to be in connection to missing show dog
Brian Beck
Former Shelby County deputy cuts plea deal in rape case
Bryan Hervey (Source: Family)
Suspect pleads guilty to killing man active in Cordova neighborhood watch
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
First Horizon Bank - Memphis
Memphis-based First Horizon to be acquired by TD Bank Group in $13.4B bid

Latest News

Program bridges the gap between law enforcement & disability community
Program bridges the gap between law enforcement & disability community
Program bridges the gap between law enforcement & disability community
What’s trending in Memphis with WMC’s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with WMC’s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with WMC’s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
How a new satellite will help deliver life-saving forecasts
How a new satellite will help deliver life-saving forecasts