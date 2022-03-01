City Watch issued for endangered man reported missing for 2 weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the search for a 26-year-old man who went missing two weeks ago.

Investigators say Burnie Neal III was last seen leaving his residence on Shelby Drive around 2 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Neal requires medication and doesn’t have a cell phone in his possession.

He is 5′8, 177 pounds, and was last seen wearing black jeans with red tennis shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Memphis police at 901-545-2677 or missing persons at 901-636-4479.

