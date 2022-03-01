Advertise with Us
Bottom Line: Cut your entertainment costs

By Consumer Reports
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Whether you have cable TV or a streaming service, one thing remains the same: Many of us are spending too much money on TV each month. Consumer Reports has some tips on ways you can save.

Use an antenna for broadcast channels to watch your local news and sports instead of paying for a cable-replacement service.

Consider bundling deals, like the one from Disney+ that includes Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month.

Also, look for promotions and free trials. Some consumers are trying different services for a month or two, watching all the things that they want to see, and then unsubscribing.

Another tip is to embrace ads. The fastest-growing part of the business right now? Ad-supported services like Tubi, Pluto TV and Crackle, which offer tons of free movies and shows.

And it might sound obvious, but CR also says it’s a good idea to carefully check your credit card bill every month to make sure you’re not still paying for a streaming service you don’t use anymore.

