Bluff City Life: Monday, 28 Feb

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Celebrating Women in Memphis

Recognizing the achievements of Memphis’ own, Minerva Little

Telisa Franklin | President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com

Bluff City Life Highlight: Memphis Cheer

Cheering on local talent! How your child can hone in their gymnastic skills with Memphis Cheer!

memphischeer.com

Bluff City Life Highlight: Coffee Cupping with Dr. Beans Coffee & Tea Emporium

Inside the world of coffee for a signature way to test and taste the flavors. I’ll break down coffee cupping with a local roaster.

dr-beans-coffee-and-tea.myshopify.com

Fighting for a Brighter Future

One woman’s story to provide a better life for her son diagnosed with degenerative illness.

Laura Mclinn | Fighting for her son, with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, to have a better life.

Creating a Safe Space to Talk About Race

Dialogue with vulnerability: the tools for women of different backgrounds to come together create a safe space for conversation.

Kimberlee Williams | Author of “Dear White Woman, Please Come Home” |

Firecracker Margarita

This margarita is going red, white, and blue, with fireworks! Don’t miss how to channel your inner bartender to mix up your own!

Parenting Hacks to Help at Home

Life hacks for parents! What families can consider to get great head start into the spring season!

Evette Rios | Lifestyle Expert | inthenews.tv

Quality Cardiovascular Care

A focus on the heart. Examine how doctors have heightened cardiovascular care in spite of the chaos created by covid.

Dr. Mehul Patel | Structural Heart Disease Program Director at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare | methodisthealth.org

