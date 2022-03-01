Best Life: Keeping your kids cautious online

CHICAGO, Ill. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- With the pandemic keeping kids at home and online, kids are having easier access to sexually explicit material at a younger age. Singer Billie Eilish admitted she watched porn before she was 12 years old and statistics show the average age for first-time exposure to pornographic material is 11.

Ivanhoe details what consequences these sexually explicit materials can have and what parents can do.

Father Steve Hartschuh is cautious of what his kids see online, especially during the pandemic.

“With everything closed down, they were basically in the house on their computer,” said Hartschuh.

A lot more screen time can lead to inappropriate websites.

Katie Gallagher, Director of Education at Candor Health Education, explained parents should talk to their kids about “more comprehensive and include topics, such as sexting and sexually explicit media. Current research is saying about one in four teens have received a sext.”

A sext is a sexually explicit or suggestive image, message, or video sent on a smartphone or through the internet. The CDC says sexting can damage a teen’s self-image, lead to depression and other mental health issues, and teens can even face felony charges.

“It’s so critical to talk to kids about these kinds of situations before they may find themselves in it,” said Gallagher.

Parents can get the conversation started by using a recent news story or something you’ve seen to engage your teen on the topic. Explain, early and often, how a sent image or message can’t be taken back and can live forever on the internet. And talk about personal boundaries and how to resist peer pressure. Steve makes sure to steer his daughter Ava in the right direction, especially as she navigates dating in high school.

“He told me to be conscious of my decisions and really think about what I am doing and think about the outcomes and bigger picture,” said Hartschuh.

And how that picture may not only be worth a thousand words, but also your reputation.

Another tip: teach kids to follow the WWGT, or ‘what would grandma think’, rule. If they don’t want grandma to see it, they shouldn’t send it. For more tips on how to talk to your teens about sexually explicit materials visit www.candorhealthed.org.

