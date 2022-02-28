Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

“We never wanted this to happen.” Russian citizen speaks against invasion into Ukraine

Police detain a demonstrator during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in St....
Police detain a demonstrator during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Protests against the Russian invasion of Ukraine resumed on Sunday, with people taking to the streets of Moscow and St. Petersburg and other Russian towns for the third straight day despite mass arrests.(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
By Katie Woodall
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the Russian invasion into Ukraine continues, Russian citizens speak out against President Vladimir Putin.

Corinne lives in Moscow, one of many Russian cities with anti-war protests.

“A lot of people are trying to make single protests or group protests, but like has always happened, it gets repressed by police because our government doesn’t exactly like people having their own opinions,” said Corinne. “They get police brutality, they get jailed, and it’s pretty serious.”

Corinne said the Russian people never wanted the invasion to happen.

“I can say, for sure, nobody wanted this war. We don’t make decisions for our dictator. He’s been reelecting himself for all these years. A big part of the older generations support him and his decisions, but most of us want him gone. Because Russians and Ukrainians have always been closely related, I love Ukraine,” said Corinne.

While she asks that Ukrainians hold on, Corinne said it’s all up to the politicians.

“We pretty much live in fear right now,” said Corinne. “Putin is a bad president. We’re not fine, we haven’t been fine for the past 20 years or so, and we want change. I wish we could do something for that change and we’re trying to, and I want the world to know the truth.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police confirm the arrest of 22-year-old Demarcus Humphrey was in connection to the...
MPD arrest confirmed to be in connection to missing show dog
Brian Beck
Former Shelby County deputy cuts plea deal in rape case
A Jane Doe and her parents have filed a new lawsuit against a Tennessee school district asking...
Family files lawsuit against Tennessee school district asking to ban chewing gum, eating in class
First Horizon Bank - Memphis
Memphis-based First Horizon to be acquired by TD Bank Group in $13.4B bid
Bryan Hervey (Source: Family)
Suspect pleads guilty to killing man active in Cordova neighborhood watch

Latest News

Grizzlies shine a spotlight on HBCUs
HBCUs celebrated at Grizzlies game
Grizzlies shine a spotlight on HBCUs
Celebrating HBCUs in Tennessee
Parents gather to get answers to unsolved murders
Parents seek answers after unsolved murders
Families who lost children to gun violence want answers from police
The mother of a homicide victim is helping other families traverse the criminal justice system.
Grieving mother helps other families of homicide victims