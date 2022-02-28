Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

US closes embassy in Belarus, lets staff leave in Russia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, shown at a recent UN Security Council meeting, has announced...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, shown at a recent UN Security Council meeting, has announced embassy moves in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has closed the U.S. Embassy in Belarus and is allowing non-essential staff at the U.S. Embassy in Russia to leave the country due to the war in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the suspension of operations at the Minsk embassy and the authorized departure from Moscow in a statement on Monday.

“We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine,” he said.

Americans are seeing the effects of the Ukraine war in gas prices, stock turmoil and boycotts. (RUSSIA 24, KTVZ, TWITTER | @MIT, WBNS, FACEBOOK, CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police confirm the arrest of 22-year-old Demarcus Humphrey was in connection to the...
MPD arrest confirmed to be in connection to missing show dog
Brian Beck
Former Shelby County deputy cuts plea deal in rape case
A Jane Doe and her parents have filed a new lawsuit against a Tennessee school district asking...
Family files lawsuit against Tennessee school district asking to ban chewing gum, eating in class
First Horizon Bank - Memphis
Memphis-based First Horizon to be acquired by TD Bank Group in $13.4B bid
Bryan Hervey (Source: Family)
Suspect pleads guilty to killing man active in Cordova neighborhood watch

Latest News

Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020...
New Orleans hosts its 1st full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020
A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles is threatening Ukraine’s capital.
40-mile Russian convoy threatens Kyiv; shelling intensifies
Grizzlies shine a spotlight on HBCUs
HBCUs celebrated at Grizzlies game
Police lights file graphic.
Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church
Grizzlies shine a spotlight on HBCUs
Celebrating HBCUs in Tennessee