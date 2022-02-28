Advertise with Us
Suspect pleads guilty to killing man active in Cordova neighborhood watch

Bryan Hervey (Source: Family)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing a 61-year-old Cordova man in May 2019 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last week.

Bryant Ward, 26, pleaded guilty to shooting Bryan Hervey to death May 15, 2019.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office, Hervey was active in monitoring neighborhood security.

The DA’s office says the shooting was recorded on a neighbor’s doorbell camera. The video showed Hervey running toward the front door yelling for help while gunshots rang out in the background.

Bryant Ward
Investigators said Hervey’s vehicle had bullet holes and shattered windows. Deputies recovered more than two dozen shell casings from the scene on Linnean Cove.

Investigators say Hervey was clutching a piece of paper in his hand with a license number that led them to Ward.

According to the DA’s office, a witness said Ward became upset when Hervey’s vehicle passed and they made eye contact. The witness said Ward started shooting from inside his vehicle, then got out and kept shooting.

Ward was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

