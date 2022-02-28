Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Shelby County mayor holding Ukraine awareness event

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re wondering what the Ukraine crisis means for us in the Mid-South, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris wants to help you understand.

In a tweet Monday, Harris said he’s holding a public awareness event Tuesday to “explain what’s happening in Ukraine, why it’s important to the Mid-South, and why Shelby County residents should pay attention and lend their voices in support of Ukraine’s democracy.”

“We are all watching, in real-time, images of an illegal Russian military invasion of a sovereign nation,” Harris said in a statement Monday. “We have seen with our own eyes the human suffering, death, and dislocation of hundreds of thousands of families. I think we are all searching for ways we can help, ways to raise awareness for the Ukrainian cause, and ways to stand up to the tyranny of Vladimir Putin. This invasion may be thousands of miles away, but we are all harmed by the incalculable damage to world stability, and we must all pay attention and stand up for democracy.”

The event is at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Vasco A. Smith Jr. Administration Building, 160 N. Main, in the fifth-floor conference room.

RELATED | Mighty Lights glow as the Mid-South stands in solidarity with Ukraine

