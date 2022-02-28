Advertise with Us
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder talked more about the new omicron subvariant known at BA.2.

She also talked about another COVID vaccine option call Vidpreytyn that could soon help in the fight against COVID-19.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

