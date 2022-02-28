Physician burnout raises concern of future doctor shortage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on many physicians. The added stress and taxing work conditions is leading to physician burn out.

Dr. Gail Gazelle, an assistant professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and master certified coach for physicians, joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about 5 reasons why physicians experience burnout and how to avoid it.

“Unfortunately, 1 in 2 physicians experience burnout, causing painful emotional exhaustion, cynicism, and disconnection from a sense of meaning and purpose,” Dr. Gazelle said. “Not only does this erode their own well-being but numerous studies documents that physician burnout contributes to increased medical errors, decreased empathy for patients, and physician shortages due to attrition from the profession. The good news is that there are simple steps physicians can take to build resilience and avoid burnout.”

