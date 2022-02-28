The nice stretch of sunshine continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the low 40s.

MILD REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will also be mostly sunny with afternoon highs around 70 degrees and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be warm and sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Clouds will gradually build in on Friday, but high temperatures will still make it to the lower to mid 70s. Lows will be in the 50s.

WEEKEND: It will stay warm with highs in the low 70s, but both days will feature more clouds. A few showers are possible Saturday, but rain is more likely by Sunday. The best chance for storms will be on Sunday night or Monday.

