MPD arrests several gang members in connection to auto thefts, auto burglaries and shootings

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department’s Multi-Agency Gang Unit made several arrests after an investigation on the AOB gang.

Police say that this gang is responsible for auto thefts, auto burglaries and several shootings within Memphis and surrounding areas of Shelby County.

MGU coordinated with several precincts and federal partners to arrest and charge gang members responsible for these crimes.

Gang members 18-year-old Joseph Cole, 18-year-old Aaron Jones and two juveniles were charged with crimes ranging from:

  • 18 counts burglary of a motor vehicle
  • Auto theft
  • Four counts theft of property $10,000 - $60,000
  • Three counts theft of property $1,000 - $2,500
  • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder
  • Criminal attempt first-degree murder
  • Felony vandalism
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm

22-year-old Demarcus Humphrey is charged with:

  • Four counts burglary of motor vehicle
  • Auto theft
  • Theft of property $10,000 - $60,000
  • Theft of property $1,000 - $2,500
  • Prohibited Weapons

These gang members are believed to be responsible for various property crimes and shootings, and investigators are still working to identify any addiction crimes they may have been involved in.

MPD has confirmed that Humphrey is also connected to a missing show dog case.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

