MPD arrest confirmed to be in connection to missing show dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Following the announcement of several felony arrests made by the Multi-Agency Gang Unit (MGU), Memphis Police confirmed one of the arrests was in connection to the case of a missing show dog from late October.

Felony Arrests Citywide MEMPHIS, TN - During February, MGU detectives investigated the street gang known as the AOB... Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Sunday, February 27, 2022

Memphis Police confirm 22-year-old Demarcus Humphrey is the man arrested in connection to the property theft that led to the disappearance of Oakley, the award winning Spaniel owned by Megan McCoy.

“We really do believe that Oakley is in somebody’s possession,” said McCoy.

McCoy has now gone four months without her award-winning show dog.

Oakley went missing after McCoy’s car was stolen out of the Chipotle parking lot off Poplar in Memphis, with Oakley and McCoy’s two other show dogs still inside.

McCoy, who is from Georgia, was on her way home from a dog show in Missouri and pulled into the Chipotle for a quick bite to eat.

The other two dogs, Ruby and Kiwi, were found within a matter of days after the car was stolen, but Oakley has been missing ever since.

“It’s been very difficult,” McCoy said. “My dogs are like my kids. I don’t have kids of my own; I just have my dogs.”

Humphrey posted his $30,000 bond, making McCoy frustrated that he’s back out on the street, while her dog is still missing.

“These are violent criminals. These are people that have a history. They’re felons; they’ve been in jail previously,” McCoy said. “There are people out there like myself who come off the interstate around 9:30 p.m. at night and may not know any better. They’re getting victimized by these same people.”

What’s more is McCoy has felt discouraged by MPD’s investigation, saying the way they handled it from the start was sloppy.

“There was evidence found in my car after it was released to me,” McCoy said. “We turned it over to police. To me, it was kind of “why did that happen? Why wasn’t it search more thoroughly?”

McCoy hired a private investigator near the start of the new year in hopes of finding the answers that will lead her to Oakley.

“We’re definitely not giving up on our search for Oakley,” she said. “We believe she is still out there. We have no reason to believe otherwise.”

Even though she lives eight hours from Memphis, the pet community has stepped up in trying to find the lost dog, which has helped McCoy persevere through this uncertain time.

“As many bad people has I’ve encountered in Memphis, I’ve encountered twice as many good,” she said. “The dog community as a whole has just been wonderful.”

McCoy is offering a $1,000 reward to credible information that will lead her to Oakley.

Anyone with information that could help reunite the owner with her lost dog is asked to call 901-468-3354.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.