Mighty Lights glow as the Mid-South stands in solidarity with Ukraine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millions around the country, and the world, are standing in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, who are now caught in the crossfire of a Russian invasion.

The Mid-South is also showing its support for those in Ukraine.

Tonight the Hernando de Soto Bridge Mighty lights are sparkling with the colors of the Ukrainian Flag, yellow and blue. The colors will shine on both Sunday and Monday night.

