Mid-South community continues to show support for Ukraine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South community is praying for peace as conflict continues in Ukraine.

On Monday, dozens of students, faculty and community members gathered on the campus of Christian Brothers University in Memphis to pray for peace amid a war raging in Ukraine.

Christian Brothers University in Memphis holds prayer service for #Ukraine @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/5SwiKupwpn — Brandon Richard (@BrandonLRichard) February 28, 2022

“I think in these situations when there’s hurt and suffering to the human family there’s suffering for all of us,” said Joseph Preston, associate director of Mission and Identity at CBU.

“We need to speak about peace, and we need to speak about togetherness as human beings, particularly with the conflicts that’s going on in Ukraine right now,” said Justin Brooks, director of the CBU Center for Community Engagement.

For one CBU student, the gathering hit close to home.

Kostya Domaratskyy is from Ukraine. He moved to Memphis last August to play soccer at CBU.

“I woke up that morning when everything happened, I didn’t know what to think about. I felt really stressed and to be honest and didn’t know what to do,” said Domaratskyy.

He says the last few days have been hard as he worries about loved ones back home.

“Every time you are checking your phone, you’re watching the news, you hope that countries around the world are ready to help us and the soldiers and everybody can protect our people and country,” said Domaratskyy.

He says his coaches, fellow players and the CBU community have been helping him get through this difficult time.

“The first person who called me was Coach Enda [Crehan]. I didn’t expect that he supported me so much,” said Domaratskyy. “I received so many messages from the administration, from the president of the university and I felt like I’m not alone here.”

He says it’s clear from the support he has seen so far that his home country is not alone in its battle for freedom.

In addition to the peace vigil, Mid-Southerners have shown their support in other ways.

Many have expressed their solidarity with Ukraine in posts on social media.

RELATED | Mighty Lights glow as the Mid-South stands in solidarity with Ukraine

Mighty Lights lit up the Hernando DeSoto Bridge in Memphis in blue and yellow, the colors of Ukraine’s flag.

Mighty Lights lit up the bridge Monday night and will do so again Tuesday night.

