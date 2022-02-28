Memphis-based First Horizon to be acquired by TD Bank Group in $13.4B bid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based First Horizon, formerly known as First Tennessee Bank, is will soon be acquired by Toronto-Dominion Bank following a $13.4 billion all-cash deal, according to the Associated Press.

This comes as TD Bank Group works to expand in the southeast creating a top 6 bank in the U.S. The businesses are combining with approximately $614 billion in assets and a network of 1,560 stores, serving over 10.7 million U.S. customers across 22 states, according to AP.

“We have built a very strong business at First Horizon, and by joining forces with TD, we will create extraordinary value for our key stakeholders with a shared customer-centric strategy, enhanced scale and a broader product set for our clients. This is a true growth story,” said Bryan Jordan, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Horizon. “We have long respected TD as a leader in U.S. banking and are confident that its continued and growing investments in our local markets will extend our long history of community support. Thank you to our First Horizon associates for their efforts and dedication to our clients and communities as we continue to deliver for them every day. We look forward to successfully completing this transaction and are excited to join TD.”

AP reports TD Bank Group will pay $25 per First Horizon share.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.