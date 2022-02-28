Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man arrested for kidnapping mom and 3-month-old child

The investigation spanned from St. Louis, Mo. to Marion, Ark.
Police reunited the mother with her child in Marion.
Police reunited the mother with her child in Marion.(Crittenden County Sheriff's Office)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces charges after police found that he held a woman and her 3-month old child at gunpoint before forcing them to drive a car from St. Louis, Mo. to Marion, Ark.

In a news release from the Marion Police Department, Detective Dustin Burnett states that officers responded to Interstate 55 for a kidnapping Sunday around 12:40 a.m.

As they pulled up, the suspect, Julius Rogers, drove away from the scene heading north on the interstate at a high rate of speed.

The chase went into Mississippi County, Ark. where Mississippi County Sheriff’s deputies deployed spike strips, disabling the vehicle.

The 32-year-old man ran away from the vehicle, but Marion police officers caught him.

Police found the 3-month old child in the vehicle unharmed.

Rogers faces the following charges:

  • Fleeing
  • Kidnapping
  • Aggravated robbery
  • Aggravated assault
  • Theft of a vehicle

Possession of a firearm by certain persons

Rogers is due to appear in court on Monday.

