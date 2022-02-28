Man arrested for kidnapping mom and 3-month-old child

MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces charges after police found that he held a woman and her 3-month old child at gunpoint before forcing them to drive a car from St. Louis, Mo. to Marion, Ark.

In a news release from the Marion Police Department, Detective Dustin Burnett states that officers responded to Interstate 55 for a kidnapping Sunday around 12:40 a.m.

As they pulled up, the suspect, Julius Rogers, drove away from the scene heading north on the interstate at a high rate of speed.

The chase went into Mississippi County, Ark. where Mississippi County Sheriff’s deputies deployed spike strips, disabling the vehicle.

The 32-year-old man ran away from the vehicle, but Marion police officers caught him.

Police found the 3-month old child in the vehicle unharmed.

Police reunited the mother with her child in Marion.

Rogers faces the following charges:

Fleeing

Kidnapping

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated assault

Theft of a vehicle

Possession of a firearm by certain persons

Rogers is due to appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.