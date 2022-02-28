How crime spikes impact sleep & overall health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The rising crime rate in large cities, like Memphis, can have a profound impact on sleep disorders and anxiety.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Juliette McClendon joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the potentially hazardous side effects a rising crime rate can have on your overall health and how to manage it.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

