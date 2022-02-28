Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Grizzlies, health dept. team up for vaccine event and ticket giveaway

By Talya Faggart
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our Memphis Grizzlies and the Shelby County Health Department are teaming up to help get Mid-Southerners vaccinated.

And there’s a chance for you to win tickets for Monday night’s game.

They need to be one of the first 100 people vaccinated at today’s event! Which will be at the Rock N’ Soul Museum next to the Forum.

The event is from 5-7 p.m.

First, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone ages 5 and older. Eligible children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Proof of the child’s age will also be required. A birth certificate or vaccination record will be accepted.

If you’re receiving a second or a booster dose you should bring your vaccination card. Staff will be onsite to do replacement cards if needed.

If you are one of the first 100 people vaccinated this evening, you’ll receive a pair of Terrace level tickets for the game against the Spurs.

Tickets will be distributed on-site once the vaccine has been administered.

