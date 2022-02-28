Grieving mother helps other families of homicide victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mother grieving the loss of her son is trying to inspire other families of homicide victims to keep going.

Sharika Carpenter’s son, 17-year-old Braylon Murray, was killed in August 2021.

Now, a group named after Murray, the Braylon Murray Project, is providing families of homicide victims with the resources they need to traverse the criminal justice system.

Monday evening the Braylon Murray Project hosted an event called Families Against Gun Violence at Faith Tabernacle International Ministry.

While the family is motivating others to fight for justice for their loved one, the morning of the event they were the family in the courtroom fighting for justice for Braylon.

“Every time I’m in that court room and have to look at [the suspects] it makes me want to throw up,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter says she will be at every court appearance of the two men charged in the murder of her son.

Murray was shot and killed in August 2021 at a car wash on North Hollywood. One of the suspects, Jarquez Mallory, was caught this month. He appeared in court Monday where he asked the court to appoint an attorney.

The lawyer for the second suspect, Ozar Faulkner, requested a lower bond.

Faulkner and Mallory are being held on a $1 million bond, and both are charged with first-degree murder.

“Really they shouldn’t get no bond because Braylon’s life was worth way more than that,” Carpenter said.

Both suspects are facing life in prison.

“As long as these judge and prosecutors allow them to get back out then it will be another mother feeling the way I feel and another child gone from their parents,” Carpenter said.

Now, Carpenter is looking to help those parents who have lost their children to homicide. She said while families seek closure and justice it’s easy to give up hope when a case remains unsolved.

“You stop fighting, you shut down, you let depression take over. My goal is to get those families to keep fighting until we get justice,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter is in the middle of her fight for justice for her son, but along the way she says other families have reached out to her for help -- help with talking to detectives and attorneys and help with that push to keep going.

“We’re going to get them the knowledge they need and the resources they need,” Carpenter said.

Faulkner and Mallory will be back in court April 5.

