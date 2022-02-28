Gas prices in Tennessee | State average increases 15 cents in one week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s gas prices have continued to rise in the last year, with the latest spike resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A report from AAA - The Auto Club Group that is released each week highlights gas prices and data in the nation. The data includes city, state and national gas prices compared to the average recorded over the last week, month and year. It also reports the dynamics of the national oil market and ways to save on gas.

As of 2022, the highest Tennessee price for regular unleaded gas was $4.11 in 2008.

Those interested in viewing prices in their area can visit the website here. Notable ongoing data on the average cost of regular unleaded gas per gallon can be found below:

Monday, February 28

According to the AAA report, Tennessee gas prices spiked up 15 cents on average since last week. The $3.44 average in the state is 35 cents more than one month ago and 94 cents more than one year ago.

Knoxville’s average gallon of gas also averaged the state price of $3.44, which was 16 cents more than last week and 97 cents higher than a year ago at this time, according to the data.

Average national price: $3.61

Average state price: $3.44

Average Knoxville price: $3.44

Monday, February 21

The Tennessee gas price average continued to increase, rising an average of three cents over just the last week. The average state price was $3.29, 25 cents more expensive than one month ago and 89 cents more than a year ago.

Last week, Knoxville’s average gallon of gas was at $3.20 in the area, according to the report. A year before, a gallon of gas in Knoxville averaged $2.36.

Average national price: $3.53

Average state price: $3.29

Average Knoxville price: $3.28

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.