Freezing fog possible tonight followed by a dry & warm stretch of weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Tonight will be cold with temperatures falling into the upper 20s to low 30s. Some areas could see some freezing fog overnight which is where fog will freeze on any surface it contacts. After the fog, plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures Monday.

TONIGHT: Clear with freezing fog possible with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s and light wind.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny with highs in the upper 50s with a light wind.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 30s and light and variable winds.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the lower 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will stay warm with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and lows but both days will feature mostly cloudy skies and chances of rain.

