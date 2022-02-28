Former Shelby County deputy cuts plea deal in rape case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Shelby County deputy who was charged with two counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery has accepted a plea deal.

Brian Beck pleaded guilty to aggravated assault Monday.

Beck’s original charges were related to an investigation involving a 14-year-old girl in 2016.

According to District Attorney General Amy Weirich’s Office, the plea deal spared the victim from testifying “in a difficult case to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The DA’s office also said Beck received a four-year sentence with three years suspended. He will permanently have a felony on his record and can no longer carry a gun or be in law enforcement.

Beck is on supervised probation starting Monday for three years, according to the DA’s office. Conditions include 150 hours of community service, no contact with the victim and random drug screens. If he violates any conditions, the judge could order him to serve his four years in prison.

