First Alert to Spring-like temperatures this week

By Erin Thomas
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After several days of wet and cool weather, full sunshine finally returns to the Mid-South today and will continue through the week.

This sunshine, along with southerly winds will allow for a warming trend with temperatures well above average.

Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center as of Feb 28, 2022
Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center as of Feb 28, 2022(WMC)

We’ll remain dry with highs reaching into the 70s areawide by the end of the week.

The weekend will stay warm with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, but both days will feature mostly cloudy skies and chances of rain as a cold front approaches the Mid-South.

The best chance for showers and storms will be on Sunday night.

7 Day forecast as of 9 AM Monday, Feb 28, 2022
7 Day forecast as of 9 AM Monday, Feb 28, 2022(WMC)

Our weather pattern looks unsettled through at least Monday night.

