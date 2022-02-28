Advertise with Us
Dry stretch of warm dry weather

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunny and warmer today with temperatures quickly climbing into to the upper 50s and lower 60s with sunshine this afternoon. A few more clouds will move in tonight but we will stay dry. The pattern will stay dry and continue to warm up through Friday

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 61 degrees. Winds: West at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will also be mostly sunny with afternoon highs around 70 degrees and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be warm and sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Clouds will gradually build in on Friday, but high temperatures will still make it to the lower to mid 70s.

WEEKEND: The weekend will stay warm with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, but both days will feature mostly cloudy skies and chances of rain. The best chance for storms will be on Sunday night.

