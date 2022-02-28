Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site closes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Tennessee Health Science Center and the University Health Clinic closed the drive-through Covid-19 testing site on North Dunlap Street. UTHSC officials say the closure reflects a decreasing demand for testing. More than 4,800 tests have been administered at the Dunlap site since it opened January 5.

UCH will continue offering tests at its location at 1068 Cresthaven, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Patients can schedule a test by texting “COVID” to (901) 203-5526.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.