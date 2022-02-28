Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

ARDOT to shut down lanes on I-40 bridge for inspection

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation will start shutting down lanes on the I-40 bridge Monday.

ARDOT says it will close the outside lanes to perform a “hands-on inspection” of the repair work last summer that had to be done after a major structural crack was found in one of the support beams shutting down the bridge for months.

This inspection work is expected to last through mid-March, weather permitting.

According to ARDOT, only one lane of traffic in one direction will be closed at a time and will be limited to the times listed on your screen now.

The next phase of the bridge inspection will begin this summer and will include additional ultrasonic testing of steel welds within the five spans, west of the main arch.

RELATED | I-40 Bridge Shutdown

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police confirm the arrest of 22-year-old Demarcus Humphrey was in connection to the...
MPD arrest confirmed to be in connection to missing show dog
Brian Beck
Former Shelby County deputy cuts plea deal in rape case
A Jane Doe and her parents have filed a new lawsuit against a Tennessee school district asking...
Family files lawsuit against Tennessee school district asking to ban chewing gum, eating in class
First Horizon Bank - Memphis
Memphis-based First Horizon to be acquired by TD Bank Group in $13.4B bid
Bryan Hervey (Source: Family)
Suspect pleads guilty to killing man active in Cordova neighborhood watch

Latest News

One hit, killed while crossing street
One hit, killed while crossing street
Police: Two-car crash on Windgate
Police: One in critical condition after two-car crash
The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it will shut down outside lanes of...
ArDOT to perform “hands-on inspection” of I-40 bridge
Tractor-trailer crash on I-40 in Ark.
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocking traffic on I-40