ARDOT to shut down lanes on I-40 bridge for inspection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation will start shutting down lanes on the I-40 bridge Monday.

ARDOT says it will close the outside lanes to perform a “hands-on inspection” of the repair work last summer that had to be done after a major structural crack was found in one of the support beams shutting down the bridge for months.

This inspection work is expected to last through mid-March, weather permitting.

According to ARDOT, only one lane of traffic in one direction will be closed at a time and will be limited to the times listed on your screen now.

The next phase of the bridge inspection will begin this summer and will include additional ultrasonic testing of steel welds within the five spans, west of the main arch.

RELATED | I-40 Bridge Shutdown

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.