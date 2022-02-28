Another electric vehicle company comes to the Mid-South, this one in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ark. (WMC) - In Osceola, a 589,000-square-foot manufacturing facility has sat vacant on Ohlendorf Road for nearly 20 years, but the city has kept electricity running through the building.

Turns out, it was a smart move to keep the building in near move-in condition.

“We always knew that we could breathe the life back into this building and use it for manufacturing again,” said Osceola Mayor Sally Wilson.

The electric vehicle (EV) company Envirotech recently announced it will be moving to that manufacturing space, headquarters and all.

“We were originally going to go to Utah,” said Susan Emry, Envirotech’s Executive Vice President. “Then, at the last minute, we had some friends from Arkansas tell us we had to come check it out, and this was just the perfect facility.”

The company will use the building for manufacturing class 3-6 EVs, which are commercial vehicles.

“People are worried about the CO2 emissions. Those mostly come from last-mile delivery,” said Emry. “That’s what we do is last-mile delivery. That’s your FedEx’s, your UPS’s, Amazon, the Postal Service, that’s the focus of Envirotech.”

Envirotech has been manufacturing since 2017 and has clients across the country, delivering their vehicles to California, Utah, and New Jersey to name a few, and Osceola’s different methods of transportation: interstate, river, rail, and air makes it a perfect location for getting the product out.

Mayor Wilson has even pledged to add Envirotech vehicles to Osceola’s fleet of city vehicles and is entertaining the idea of having Osceola serve as a “host city” for EVs.

“It would be a city that you could come and visit to see how EVs work in the city, everything from automotive repair for EVs to EV charging station throughout the city, as well as support businesses that you need for EVs,” Wilson said.

The company will spend the next eighteen months to two years building out of their new Osceola facility, a total of $200 million when all is said and done, but Emry says their EVs will be shipped to the city for final assembly well before that.

Over the next 10 years, 850 jobs will come to be filled thanks to this relocation, and Emry is looking to tap the local workforce for many of those positions.

“We visited a lot of the local colleges and deans and professors and spoke with them about electrification,” Emry said. “There’s not a lot of people that are versed in how to build that. And so, we need that training, that infrastructure, so we’re working with the schools and the economic developers out of Mississippi County, as well, for that workforce training.”

“It’s great to wake up in the morning and know that there’s such positivity going on in our town right now and the future that we have here,” Wilson said.

Earlier in the month, U.S. Steel broke ground on what will be a near-$3 billion steel mill, bringing another 900 jobs with it.

While construction takes place, Wilson will be working on finding housing for everyone.

“Fortunately, we’ve now had five different organizations in the last couple of weeks come to City Hall, building developers and such, so we’ve got to get busy and start building,” she said. “All I can say is come to Osceola and build.”

Envirotech is helping out by purchasing land that will be used to build 100 homes in the city.

Emry says the new Envirotech property has plenty of room for future expansion and that while the number of direct jobs they’ll bring will be in the hundreds indirect jobs will be countless.

