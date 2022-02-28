Advertise with Us
Affidavit: Man admits to deadly weekend stabbing

James Sherman charged in Memphis stabbing death(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 53-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times Sunday morning.

An affidavit says James Sherman ended up admitting to stabbing the victim during an argument.

Memphis police responded to a call reporting an unresponsive man at a residence on Bond Avenue around 4:50 a.m. They arrived to find a man suffering several stab wounds in the living room, according to an affidavit.

Police say he was pronounced deceased on the scene nine minutes later by Memphis Fire Department paramedics.

The affidavit claims Sherman initially told police he found the victim unresponsive on the couch after he woke up, but once in custody, he allegedly admitted to the stabbing.

Sherman is also charged with three counts of aggravated assault in connection to a separate incident in August 2019.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

