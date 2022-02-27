Advertise with Us
Clouds to start but clouds will decrease this afternoon

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds early followed by some sunshine in the afternoon. It will be chilly today with highs in the upper 40s but warmer than yesterday. Today will be the start of a dry stretch of weather and warming temperatures through the work week.

TODAY: Cloudy to start then a gradually clearing sky with afternoon highs in the upper 40s along with northerly breezes at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the lower 30s and light wind.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will stay warm with highs in the low 70s and lows in the low to mid 40s but both days will feature clouds and chances of rain.

