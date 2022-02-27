Sallie Kimbrough celebrates turning 101-years-old
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Mid-South resident is celebrating 101 year of living.
Sallie Kimbrough turned 101 years old on Saturday, and Action News 5 wished her a happy birthday.
When asked what her secret is to a long life, she said it is talking to God.
