Sallie Kimbrough celebrates turning 101-years-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Mid-South resident is celebrating 101 year of living.

Sallie Kimbrough turned 101 years old on Saturday, and Action News 5 wished her a happy birthday.

When asked what her secret is to a long life, she said it is talking to God.

