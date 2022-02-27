Police: Man stabbed multiple times
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a stabbing on Bond Avenue Sunday morning.
Officers say they found one man with multiple stab wounds. A status on the man’s condition has not been provided at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
