Police: Man stabbed multiple times
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a stabbing on Bond Avenue Sunday morning.

Officers say they found one man with multiple stab wounds. A status on the man’s condition has not been provided at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

