Police: Man stabbed multiple times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a stabbing on Bond Avenue Sunday morning.

Officers say they found one man with multiple stab wounds. A status on the man’s condition has not been provided at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene of a DOA call in the 200 block of Bond. One male victim was located suffering from multiple stab wounds.



No suspect info is available. The investigation is ongoing. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 27, 2022

