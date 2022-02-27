Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

FedEx suspends services to and from Russia

FedEx suspends services to and from Russia
FedEx suspends services to and from Russia(Source: FedEx via CNN)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx has announced that it is suspending services to and from Russia until further notice.

FedEx had announced on Thursday that it would suspending services to Ukraine as well.

This comes after Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine.

FedEx says the safety of its team members is its top priority.

For updates on FedEx’s Russia service suspension, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

West Memphis firefighter Jason Lang
West Memphis firefighter killed in line of duty by 18-wheeler
One shot, killed in early morning shooting
One shot, killed in early morning shooting
A Jane Doe and her parents have filed a new lawsuit against a Tennessee school district asking...
Family files lawsuit against Tennessee school district asking to ban chewing gum, eating in class
Memphis man arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Memphis woman granted new trial after 6-year sentence for illegally registering to vote

Latest News

Sallie Kimbrough celebrates 101 years of life
Sallie Kimbrough celebrates turning 101-years-old
Sallie Kimbrough celebrates 101 years of life
Sallie Kimbrough celebrates 101 years of life
Students must where masks in Sheby County Schools
Memphis-Shelby County Schools lifts masking restrictions starting Monday
Hundreds come out for red-carpet extravaganza in downtown Jackson premiering the blockbuster movie ‘A Day to Die’