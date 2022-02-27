Days after winter storm, roughly 6,000 Arkansans without power Saturday night

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Power restoration efforts continue throughout Eastern Arkansas after ice storms swept through earlier this week.

The most recent report from Entergy Arkansas says there are 6,420 customers without power, 1,381 of those in Marion.

It’s certainly a smaller number than it’s peak of over 30,000 earlier in the week, but there are still those several thousand in the dark tonight.

Entergy Arkansas says those with minimal damage done to their grid should have power restored by tomorrow night around this same time, and those we spoke with in Marion - for their sake - hope Entergy keeps to that timeline.

For hundreds in Marion on Saturday, the lights came back on after days without them following winter weather that covered Eastern Arkansas with ice, but for hundreds of others the lights will still be out tonight.

“We just bundle up,” said Marion resident Ally Brewer, going on day four without power.

Several of Brewer’s family members live nearby, also without power, but Brewer is the only one with a gas stove.

11 people slept under her roof Saturday night, using that gas stove, flashlights and candles to light the home.

“I cook for them and just keep it heated up,” Brewer said.

Brewer, like many, focused on cleaning up, bringing fallen limbs to the curb.

One massive branch fell on her home several days after she lost power.

“That’s my bedroom right there that the limb fell on top of, and I had all my grandkids in there,” Brewer said, pointing at where there were still ice and splinters on her roof from the limb falling. “Scared them to death. We come out here and try to be productive and pick these limbs up and everything that fell in the house. We still got some right there that are about to fall.”

Entergy crews will be working until power is restored for all customers.

Statewide outages from this week's severe winter weather have been reduced to approximately 6,420 customers from Wednesday's peak of 30K-plus, and we'll keep working until everyone has their electricity back. See more detailed ETRs here - https://t.co/EN02k0cggG — Entergy Arkansas (@EntergyArk) February 26, 2022

Brewer will be waiting her turn.

Entergy clarifies that those with extensive damage in and around their area could be without power until Monday night.

Those damage assessments are still being done but are near completion, they say.

The company is urging customers who haven’t already to download their mobile app and monitor outages through their maps and text alerts to see how close they are to getting power back.

