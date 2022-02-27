Bluff City Life: Thursday, 24 Feb
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Memphis Native Releases Her First Book
Jada Davis | Multi-Faceted Serial Entrepreneur & Author of “Don’t Let Your Mouth Get You In Trouble: How To Get Out Of Your Own Way And Execute” | jadadavis.com
Take a look at the latest and greatest kitchen and bath products and trends!
Joann Butler | Lifestyle Editor
The Impact of Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease: Part 1 | Part 2
Stories of strength - the journey of two women becoming caregivers and their message to others.
Brittany Murray | Became her mother’s caregiver at age 23
Cassie Papke | Became her mother’s caregiver in her late 20s
Business Break: Kinematic Outpatient Knee Replacement
Marcus Ford | Orthopaedic Total Join Replacement Surgeon at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics | campbellclinic.com
David LaValle | Managing Director and Global Head of ETFs at Grayscale Investments | grayscale.com
Rolling Down the River with Excellence
Serving with excellence - one sorority is putting on a grand display to honor community leaders!
Mitzi Dease Paige, Esq | Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated South Eastern Regional Director | aka1908.com/southeastern
Event Details: 90th South Eastern Regional Conference | March 1, 2022 - March 6, 2022
A spotlight on culinary artists is showcasing Black professionals in the industry!
Daishu McGriff | Vegan Chef & Owner of Shroomlicious Meals | daishumcgriff.com
