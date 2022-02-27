Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 24 Feb

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Memphis Native Releases Her First Book

Jada Davis | Multi-Faceted Serial Entrepreneur & Author of “Don’t Let Your Mouth Get You In Trouble: How To Get Out Of Your Own Way And Execute” | jadadavis.com

Kitchen & Bath Innovations

Take a look at the latest and greatest kitchen and bath products and trends!

Joann Butler | Lifestyle Editor

The Impact of Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease: Part 1 | Part 2

Stories of strength - the journey of two women becoming caregivers and their message to others.

Brittany Murray | Became her mother’s caregiver at age 23

Cassie Papke | Became her mother’s caregiver in her late 20s

www.alz.org/walk

Business Break: Kinematic Outpatient Knee Replacement

Marcus Ford | Orthopaedic Total Join Replacement Surgeon at Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics | campbellclinic.com

The New Wave of Investing

David LaValle | Managing Director and Global Head of ETFs at Grayscale Investments | grayscale.com

Rolling Down the River with Excellence

Serving with excellence - one sorority is putting on a grand display to honor community leaders!

Mitzi Dease Paige, Esq | Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated South Eastern Regional Director | aka1908.com/southeastern

Event Details: 90th South Eastern Regional Conference | March 1, 2022 - March 6, 2022

Elegance & Black Opulence

A spotlight on culinary artists is showcasing Black professionals in the industry!

Daishu McGriff | Vegan Chef & Owner of Shroomlicious Meals | daishumcgriff.com

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

