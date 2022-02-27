Bluff City Life: Friday, 25 Feb

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Young Heart Attack Survivor

One man, found himself in his 30s facing a heart attack and he’s sharing a glimpse into his life before and the lifestyle changes he’s made today.

Marques Young | Survived A Heart Attach in His 30s, Board Member of American Heart Association | heart.org

Make a Difference with Make-A-Wish

Granting wishes, putting smiles on hundreds of kids’ faces. That’s the mission Make-A-Wish is on. Find out how you can have a role in making more dreams come true.

Ashleigh Rainer | Volunteer Coordinator at Make-A-Wish Mid-South | wish.org/midsouth

Jumpstart Your Wellness Routine

Satisfy your cravings with a refresher in healthy eating. See which snacks can jumpstart your wellness routine.

Megan Roup | Celebrity Trainer & Founder of The Sculpt Society | almonds.com

Academic Success for Black Students

Taking over the Statistics. Celebrate the rise in African American students graduating high school in the 901.

Samantha “Sami” West | Education Reporter with Chalkbeat Tennessee | tn.chalkbeat.org

