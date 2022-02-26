Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

West Memphis firefighter killed in line of duty by 18-wheeler

West Memphis firefighter Jason Lang
West Memphis firefighter Jason Lang(West Memphis Fire Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A firefighter from the West Memphis Fire Department was killed in the line of duty early Saturday morning.

WMFD says Jason Lang was headed to an EMT clinical training class in Pine Bluff when he stopped to assist with a traffic accident on the side of the interstate. While on the scene, Lang was hit and killed by a passing 18-wheeler.

“Firefighter, Jason Lang immediately, and without hesitation, bravely made the ultimate sacrifice, and he will always be remembered for his legacy and bravery for serving others,” said Chief Barry Ealy.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Crosstown concourse fire
Pizza oven sparks fire at Crosstown Concourse
Memphis man arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Winter storm leaves one dead, causes downed trees and power lines in Tipton Co.
Winter storm leaves one dead, causes downed trees and power lines in Tipton Co.
Family has identified Itali Oakley as the four-year-old who was hit in a Friday night drive-by...
17-year-old charged after shooting 4-year-old
Police: Driver with gunshot wound crashes on Getwell
Police: Driver with gunshot wound crashes on Getwell

Latest News

One shot, killed in early morning shooting
One shot, killed in early morning shooting
It’s a historic day in our nation’s history as Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the very first...
Shelby County leaders announce support for Supreme Court nominee
FTC reports 70% increase in fraud over the last year
FTC reports 70% increase in fraud over the last year
Photojournalist Ernest C. Withers honored with new exhibit at Collierville library
Photojournalist Ernest C. Withers honored with new exhibit at Collierville library