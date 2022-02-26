War in Ukraine impacting Mid-Southerners economically, emotionally

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From the stock market to gas prices, the war in Ukraine has far-reaching effects.

Some Mid-Southerners have ties directly to the people who are experiencing war firsthand.

There are signs that people in the Mid-South are taking notice of what is happening in Ukraine. Russia invaded the country Wednesday night.

A Ukrainian flag flew over Sam Cooper Boulevard in Memphis Friday.

Yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, draped the Tennessee Statehouse steps Friday as Tennessee residents from Ukraine and the region spoke at a rally for Ukraine in Nashville.

Mid-Southerners who have loved ones in Ukraine and Russia are doing what they can to stay in contact with them.

“I stayed in touch with some of my friends there and they’re staying calm,” said University of Memphis professor of linguistics, Lyn Wright. “One of them was in line for gas. They’re rationing gas in Western Ukraine.”

Wright spent two years in the Peace Corps in Ukraine soon after the Soviet Union fell. She taught English to high schoolers then. She said she was the first Westerner many she came into contact with had ever met.

Her students then are now adults with families. Wright said she heard from many of them on the first day of the invasion.

“But I have not heard from them today,” Wright said. “So, I think we’re going to lose contact with them over Facebook.”

Wright said when she was there, democracy was new to the country, but through the years she’s seen the Ukrainian people fight hard for continued independence.

“There’s been a shadow and a fear, but I think this act of aggression we’re seeing this week felt very unthinkable at that time,” Wright said.

“It was a surprise and a shock to many, both in Russia and Ukraine,” said Sasha Kostina, associate professor of Russian at Rhodes College.

Kostina is from Russia. She spends several months there a year and still has family in Russia. She also has friends in Ukraine. She said depending on who you ask in Russia, you may get a different opinion of what they think of the war.

“On the humane level, most people are concerned that there is a rift or a wedge being drawn into Russian Ukrainian relations that will produce hostility,” Kostina said.

She said her students are interested in the history behind this conflict, and many are reaching out to her for perspective.

Kostina teaches a contemporary Russia and the media course.

“There’s access to all of those places, so any conflict will disrupt the normal flow of things for many people, not just for those who are directly involved,” Kostina said.

Fuel industry experts said to expect gas prices to continue to go up as a result of this invasion. You may even see them go up by a few more cents this weekend.

While on Friday there were talks of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Russia continues to advance across the country, leaving many with uncertainty.

“[For my family] it was a shock. It was devastating,” Kostina said. “Emotions fly high.”

“This is a horrific and terrifying experience to watch,” Wright said.

Action News 5 reached out to Memphis refugee group, Refugee Empowerment Program, about the possibility the group will be supporting any Ukrainian refugees in the Mid South following the Russian invasion. The group said:

“The federal government will have to make legal allowances for refugees from Ukraine to be allowed into the US. So far, we are not aware of any actions to bring Ukrainian refugees to the United States. Right now, most Ukrainians are considered Internationally Displaced People as they are still within Ukraine’s borders. There is very little the US, other foreign countries, or international organizations can do for IDPs. The situation in Ukraine is too fluid right now for us to offer advice on how to support Ukrainians. However, there are thousands of refugees already resettled in the Mid-South who can use support today. We encourage people to donate their time or resources to REP to help these newcomers adapt to life in the US and Memphis.”

